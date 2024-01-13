News you can trust since 1852
Places to eat in Wakefield: The 12 best places for breakfast in Wakefield according to Google Reviews

Looking for an egg-cellent breakfast? Here are a dozen of the best places to visit in Wakefield to fulfill your full grilled craving.
By Kara McKune
Published 13th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT

With breakfast being the most important meal of the day, it’s vital to ensure you’re getting your fix.

Whether it’s a full English or a bowl of cereal, croissants or buttery toast, breakfast replenishes and stores energy and nutrients in the body.

But who says breakfast has to be boring.

Beat the winter blues and start your day right at one of these 12 incredible breakfast places across the district, that have the highest Google Reviews rating.

Yorkshire, 10 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PH. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 425 Google reviews.

1. Mocca Moocho

Yorkshire, 10 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PH. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 425 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

45 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BH. 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 195 Google reviews.

2. Throwback Coffee House

45 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BH. 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 195 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

21 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HB. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 312 Google reviews.

3. Marmalade on the square

21 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HB. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 312 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Paragon Business Park, Herriot Way, Wakefield WF1 2UF. 4 stars out of 5 based on 1079 Google reviews.

4. Rhubarb Triangle Brewers Fayre

Paragon Business Park, Herriot Way, Wakefield WF1 2UF. 4 stars out of 5 based on 1079 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

