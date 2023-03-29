Council officers turned down the plans for Tekno bar after describing it as ‘harmful’ to the area’s historic setting.

The owner submitted an application to Wakefield Council for a decked outdoor area which backs on to Carter Street and Prospect Yard.

The retrospective application states:”The decking will only be visible from the rear of the building and not seen from the front of the building and roadside.

“The proposed development will enhance the rear of the property and preserve the viability of the building as a late night bar, whilst retaining the character and appearance of the existing building.”

The business has been in use as a late-night bar for more than ten years.

The document states the bar has been in “decline” in recent years until undergoing an upgrade in 2021.

It adds: “The existing external courtyard space is an integral part of the business as it creates a safe and legal space for customers to drink and smoke.

“As the business grows in popularity, extending the balcony to match the demand of custom is essential.”

The application was turned down after the council’s conservation officer objected to the scheme.

An officer’s report says: “The applicant states that there was already a raised and enclosed smoking area to the rear when they took over the building last year but that this was set further in. There is no planning history or evidence to corroborate this.

“Photos have been submitted to show a different seating area but there are no dates of this and it appears to be still under construction.

“It is extremely prominent when viewed from Carter Street car park to the rear. Its bright timber appearance and exposed vertical timber posts accentuate its visual appearance and this in turn detracts from the special character of the conservation area.”

Amended plans to add a “feathered edge” to the fence and to paint it dark grey were also considered unacceptable.

The report adds: “The amended proposal would still result in an adverse impact on the character of the host building, making it an unfortunately prominent visual feature.”

“The terrace provides a smoking area for customers but encouraging smoking is not in the public interest and does not need to be undertaken on this premises.

“It is within the public’s interest to protect and enhance the character of the Upper Westgate conservation area.”

