Plan to turn former Grand Central nightclub building into apartments

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Wakefield city centre nightclub into apartments.
By Tony Gardner
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read

The scheme includes building 13 flats at the listed building on Market Street.

The vacant property was previously Velvet late night cocktail bar.

It has also been a popular nightclub venue with names including Grand Central, Foundation, Mulberry and Mook.

The Grade II listed building was originally a chapel. Other listed buildings are nearby, including a former sorting office to the rear.

The site is within the upper Westgate conservation area.

Developer Jason Stokes has applied to Wakefield Council to build six one-bed and seven two-bed apartments.

A heritage statement submitted to the local authority says ‘minor’ changes to the building are proposed.

Grand Central in 2004.Grand Central in 2004.
The plan includes building some of the homes in the roof space and adding dormer-style windows.

The scheme also includes building a disabled access ramp to the front of the property.

The document says: “The proposed apartments will be located on the quieter part of the street facing the telephone exchange and Market Street. for which the local authority has approved a residential development on the opposite side of the street.

“Changes will be minimal with the windows and doors finished to match and compliment the existing building.

“The site is surrounded by a mixture of residential, retail and commercial office uses which have buildings of a similar height.

“The proposed changes to the existing property serve a practical purpose without imposing any negative impact upon the significance of the building or the area.”

