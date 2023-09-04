The proposal includes building offices at the landmark Grey Horse building.

The building, situated on Kirkgate at the southern entrance of the city centre, was built in 1836 and operated as a pub from 1857.

The pub has historic links to Wakefield Kirkgate station, which was constructed around the same time.

Plans have been submitted to convert the former Grey Horse pub, on Kirkgate, into an estate agents.

Trading stopped at the start of the covid-19 pandemic and the pub never reopened.

Wakefield Property Group has applied to operate an estate agents, mortgage broker and lettings services on the ground floor, with offices above.

The site is next to the Wakefield Waterfront conservation area.

A document submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of the applicant says: “Business has deteriorated in recent history and we understand that pre-covid the public house was generally in decline due to its location and the change in pub culture.

“The existing building was unfortunately vandalised during closure along with water damage caused by roof leaks.”

The heritage statement adds: “We respectfully submit that the current building has no impact on the conservation area and detracts from the locality.

“The development will bring the building back into use and benefit the area along with removing the derelict structure.”

The building was described as an “ale house and saddlery” when the first licence was granted in the nineteenth century.

The business was run by the same family for more than 50 years and was developed to service the nearby railway station.

The original entrance was on a public footpath linking Kirkgate with railway buildings.

The document states: “In recent history the decline in use of the railway changed the emphasis of the public house.