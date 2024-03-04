Police and councillors object to off-licence application for new city centre store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council has received an application for a premises licence for the proposed business, called Mleczko, on Kirkgate.

The application, submitted on behalf of Iryna Chzhen, is described as a “small retail store and European grocers”.

According to documents sent to the local authority, Mrs Chzhen wants permission to sell alcohol daily, between 9am and 10pm.

Police and council officers are opposed to the application as the new business would be within the city centre ‘cumulative impact zone’.

The area is identified as being under the most stress from crime, disorder and public nuisance.

Premises licences can only be granted to business within the area in exceptional circumstances.

Kirkgate is also covered by a public spaces protection order (PCSO) which gives police extra powers to clamp down on street drinking.

PC Toby Warden has objected to the proposal on behalf of West Yorkshire Police.

He said: “This is already an area with alcohol-related anti-social behaviour, where there are a number of similar off-licence premises in close proximity.

“These premises already cause issues in relation to promotion of the licensing objectives.

“This premises is not need seen as anything different or exceptional.”

A council licensing sub-committee will meet on March 15 to consider the application.

David Pickersgill and Elizabeth Rhodes, councillors for Wakefield North ward, have also objected.

Coun Pickergill said granting a licence could add to public nuisance, crime and disorder.

He said:”The special policy for the city centre says the licensing committee should only grant new licences in exceptional circumstances.

“This application is not exceptional.

“We have enough off-licence in the city centre and the residents we represent there have had enough of street drinking.”

Paul Dean, a licensing enforcement for the council’s anti-social behaviour unit, is also opposed to the new business.

Mr Dean said six similar European grocery stores are already operating close by.

He added that police and council officers have not been consulted over the application.

Mr Dean said: “The assumption by the applicant’s agent that an application can be submitted and granted in this restricted area without consultation with the responsible authorities is wrong.”

The application says CCTV cameras would be installed in the premises and staff will be trained in “responsible alcohol retailing”.

A ‘challenge 25’ age policy would be in place for alcohol sales.