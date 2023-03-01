News you can trust since 1852
Popular Indian takeaway in Hemsworth celebrates second anniversary by offering 50 per cent discount to customers

Shab’s Indian Kitchen in Hemsworth is celebrating its second anniversary by offering a 50 per cent discount to customers next week.

By Shawna Healey
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

As a thank you for the support the takeaway business has received over the past two years, it is offering 50 per cent off on Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9 for collection orders.

Owner, Shaub Mohammed, who spends his time living between Manchester and Bradford, opened the business in March 2021 as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

He said: “We will be offering the discount for two days next week as a way to celebrate our two-year anniversary and give back to the community for supporting us over the past two years.

Owner of Shab's Indian Kitchen, Shaub Mohammed.
"The support from the community is what keeps our doors open, I’ve created a lot of jobs and I have my regulars. My customers are like family to me, whether they order once month or once a week.

"Many of our competitors have closed their doors as eating out has become a luxury. With the cost of living crisis, we've had to put our prices up as well but we are still receiving support from our loyal customers. This is just a small way of saying thank you,” he added.

Last year the restaurant was named as the runner-up for the Takeaway of the Year in Yorkshire and the Humber at the English Curry Awards in 2022.

To take advantage of the officer, call Shab’s Indian Kitchen from 5.30pm next Wednesday and Thursday on 01977 612 894.

Shab's Indian Kitchen is offering its customers 50 per cent off as a way of celebrating its second anniversary.
