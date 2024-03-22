Popworld Wakefield: Nightclub opens for business after £250K makeover

Late-night venue, Popworld, formerly known as Reflex, has opened following a significant £250,000 makeover, thanks to an investment from Stonegate Group.

And Wakefield’s MP Simon Lightwood was invited for a tour of the Westgate site to see what the city club has to offer.

On hand to greet Simon was General Manager Paul Woodcock, who provided him with an extensive tour of the new-look venue.

Paul also talked him through the huge range of improvements that have been made since the venue underwent its transformative makeover.

The investment has revitalised the site throughout, and includes a full redecoration, bringing the iconic, bold Popworld look to Wakefield.

The site has also received a revamp to the drinks offering, featuring new and improved cocktails including a themed ‘Pop Icons’ cocktail menu.

Guests can enjoy all their favourite drinks and tunes and dance the night away on the brand-new rainbow dancefloor, illuminated under a newly installed state of the art light system, providing the perfect party atmosphere.

The venue has also had a brand-new upgraded sound system installed, so guests can enjoy all the iconic pop hits Popworld promises, with enhanced stereo sound!

On the tour, Paul and Simon were able to discuss ‘levelling up the north’, which encourages investment into local businesses and increasing footfall in Wakefield to boost the local economy.

Before leaving, Simon also received a pop-tastic Popworld Wakefield goody bag complete with his very own Popworld merchandise.

Paul said: “It’s been great to meet up with Simon and show him how the investment has updated the venue and boosted interest from the local area.

"He was extremely interested in learning about what changes have been made and also what he can do to help us on a local level. We look forward to welcoming him again.”

Mr Lightwood said: “It was a pleasure to tour the revamped Popworld site which looks great!

"Talking to Paul has been really beneficial to learn about Popworld’s strong presence in the local community and how the redecoration of the site has brought it a new lease of life. I look forward to returning soon.”

For more information about upcoming events and to learn more about Popworld, check out their website.

1 . Popworld The night spot has opened at the former Reflex site on Westgate following a £250,000 revamp.

2 . Popworld The investment has revitalised the site throughout, and includes a full redecoration, bringing the iconic, bold Popworld look to Wakefield.

3 . popworld3.jpg The venue has also had a brand-new upgraded sound system installed, so guests can enjoy all the iconic pop hits Popworld promises, with enhanced stereo sound!