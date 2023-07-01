Pub to host first ever Pontefract Pride event - with hope it will become an annual extravaganza!

The Carleton, on Hardwick Road, will host the town’s first ever Pride event, featuring an evening full of quizzes, music and fun, hosted by Carleton regular and renown drag queen, Crystal Cut.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, July 29, is open to everyone and aims to raise money for Stonewall, an LGBTQ+ rights organisation.

The night will feature a wide array of games including bingo and play your cards right alongside a glitter bar, photo booth, drag limbo, and a raffle.

Organisers of Pontefract Pride at The Carleton pub - Jodie Hughes, Ollie Hajba (Crystal Cut) and Maddy Wilby. Picture Scott Merrylees

Guests are also invited to dress up with prizes for the best dressed including Best Dressed Couple and Best Dressed LGBTQ+ Icon.

Maddy Wilby, Organiser of Pontefract Pride said: “I’ve seen any other event like this in Pontefract, so when I suggested it everyone was on board because it felt like this is what the town needed.

"Pride is the place where many people can be themselves and can have fun in a safe setting.

"This is going to be a big event and will let us find our feet as we want Pontefract to have its own Pride event and for it to take off and be an annual thing that locals can look forward to.

Maddy Wilby suggested that The Carleton host a pride event after realising there was no similar events within the district.

"One day we’d even love to have our own Pride Parade!”

The local pub is already known for their charity work, often hosting fundraising dog walks and donating items to Pontefract Dog Rescue.

Now, the staff will continue to support their local area, with the hope that their Pride event will offer an inclusive safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

Jodie Hughes, General Manager at The Carleton said: “There has never been anything like this in Pontefract before and it’s about time that something was planned in our town.

"Some people may have difficulty travelling or may not feel safe doing so therefore finding themselves missing out on the larger events the bigger cities.

"We know that we are a fully inclusive venue, but we decided it time to show Pontefract how fully inclusive we are.

"I feel that it’s important to show our community that we are a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and that The Carleton is the place to be for any event/gathering that they want to have with their friends.”

Jodie continued: “We have already started thinking about how we can make next year more of a family event that will last the whole day or even weekend. We have some ideas - bouncy castles, bands, rides, and even local stall holders to be a part of the day.

"If you have any ideas of what you want to include in next year's Ponte Pride, or even better get involved at any level, then please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

The first ever Pontefract Pride will take place at The Carleton on July 29, from 6pm until late, with tickets now on sale over the bar or by calling 01977703797.