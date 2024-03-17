Here are some of the best dog-friendly pubs across wakefield.Here are some of the best dog-friendly pubs across wakefield.
Puppy pub crawl: Here are 16 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Fancy a pint with your pet? These are some of the most paw-some dog-friendly pubs in Wakefield ahead of National Puppy Day.
By Kara McKune
Published 17th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT

With National Puppy Day on March 23, and spring vastly approaching – what better way to finish a weekend stroll with the dog than with a pint for the humans and a welcoming pub for the pup?

Here are 16 of the best dog-friendly pubs in and around Wakefield and the Five Towns, according to Google Reviews.

672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1088 Google reviews.

1. Fox & Hounds

672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1088 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BB. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 2596 Google reviews.

2. The Red Kite

Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BB. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 2596 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Hardwick Road, Pontefract WF8 3PQ. 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 931 Google reviews.

3. The Carleton

Hardwick Road, Pontefract WF8 3PQ. 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 931 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY. 4 stars out of 5 based on 1767 Google reviews.

4. The Holmfield Arms

Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY. 4 stars out of 5 based on 1767 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

