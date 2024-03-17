Puppy pub crawl: Here are 16 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

With National Puppy Day on March 23, and spring vastly approaching – what better way to finish a weekend stroll with the dog than with a pint for the humans and a welcoming pub for the pup?
Here are 16 of the best dog-friendly pubs in and around Wakefield and the Five Towns, according to Google Reviews.
1. Fox & Hounds
672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1088 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Red Kite
Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BB. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 2596 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Carleton
Hardwick Road, Pontefract WF8 3PQ. 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 931 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Holmfield Arms
Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY. 4 stars out of 5 based on 1767 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps