The New Wheel, on Wrenthorpe Road, was thrilled to receive the accolade from the Wakefield Branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).

Landlady, Sally Kennerley said: It’s the first year this award has been given, recognising village pubs.

"Local community pubs can be forgotten about, so full credit to Camra for introducing it!”

Sally Kennerley runs the New Wheel in Wrenthorpe which has won Wakefield CAMRA Community Pub of the Year. Picture Scott Merrylees

Sally, 44, who started at the pub as a barmaid, before becoming landlady 17 years ago, has been at the pub a total of 24 years and can’t hide how proud she is of the village local – and its community.

“It’s a really lovely, little pub,” she said.

"It’s a traditional village pub and we work hard to keep it that way. Everyone knows each other, everyone supports each other.

"It’s a friendly community pub. We have many elderly regulars and they know they can come in, see someone they know and have a chat.”

Landlady Sally says she feels very privileged to be where she is.

The pub, which also has a Sunday football team and pool team, is a big part of the village.

“There are many community groups in Wrenthorpe, an environmental society, the community association, foodbank and Wrenthorpe Kirkhamgate Assist, all who do great work and who we support with fundraising, food collections, Easter egg donations and host events.

"The whole village works together to make sure it’s stays the lovely village it is. The community will help you do anything and everything. It’s a really nice place to live.

"I feel very privileged to be where I am.”

Camra visited the pub to present Sally with her Community Pub of the Year certificate and she invited locals and family along to share the proud moment.

Martin Wood, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, said: "A huge congratulations to Sally and the team at The New Wheel for this amazing achievement - it really is a true testament to all the hard work she puts into supporting her community.

"Having been at the pub for 17 years, Sally is an incredibly popular figure in the community and is constantly raising money for local charities and donating to the local foodbank.