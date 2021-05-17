In his most recent video, Danny pays a visit to The Codfather in Lupset, Wakefield - a local favourite and former winner of the Wakefield Express Chippy of the Year competition.

Rate My Takeaway began as a small Facebook group, but has taken off in recent months, with social media star Danny Malin leading the charge with his popular video reviews of takeaways across Yorkshire.

In his most recent video, Danny pays a visit to The Codfather in Lupset, Wakefield - a local favourite and former winner of the Wakefield Express Chippy of the Year competition.

After ordering a saveloy, fish and chips and curry sauce, Danny breaks out a table and chairs from his car and settles down to enjoy his meal in the Codfather's car park.

Full of praise for the food, he said: "That is a proper dinner. Look at the size of these chips, they're huge.

"They are amazing them guys. The batter's beautiful.

"The fish is not as chucky as I would have hoped, but it's got a nice flavour.

"Batter on the fish is absolutely amazing."

He also celebrates the chippy's "bang on" curry sauce, though seemed a little confused by the concept of a saveloy, a type of seasoned, boiled sausage

He said: "It looks like something off a cartoon, I don't know what to do with this.

"That's alright that, y'know? It's like a spicy hotdog. But it hasn't got that hot dog taste.

"If I'm honest with you it's weird.. but the taste in it it's got like a nice little spice in it."

Danny has previously visited Wakefield to try out food at Abdul's, Bear Kitchen and Doboy Doughnuts.

But his review of the Codfather is one of his most popular filmed in the city, having racked up more than 150,000 views in less than 24 hours.

And what was Danny's overall verdict?

Enjoying his saveloy dipped in curry sauce, he told the camera: "So for me for fish and chips for something different it's a nice solid eight for me.

"There looks to be quite a few bits on the menu with kebabs that they'll be doing later on so I'll be interested to try some of them to be honest. Looks like there's some good mixtures there so you never know I might be back