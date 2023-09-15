Redrawn plans approved for glass roof terrace at Three Flames steakhouse

Watch more videos on Shots!

Residents objected to the ‘overbearing’ structure at the Three Flames steakhouse, claiming it had led to a loss of privacy.

The steakhouse and bar opened in December last year and offers private dining.

The owner of the business, Ilham Shamchiyev, has already been granted permission to turn the former Malt Shovel pub building, on Wakefield Road, Lupset, into a restaurant.

In February, councillors delayed making a decision on a retrospective application for a roof terrace at the premises.

Councillors called for more information over the impact of lighting on residents living nearby.

Mr Shamchiyev then amended the application, proposing to install “blackout vinyl” to the extension.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highway committee approved the plan at a meeting on Thursday (September 14).

The owner’s son, Ibrahim Shamchiyev, told the meeting: “When we designed it we had the local neighbourhood in mind.

“The hope is that it will grant them more privacy.”

Mr Shamichiyev said arrangements had made made to turn off lights at night in the restaurant car park and that blackout curtains had been installed at the premises.

He added: “We have tried our best to liaise with our neighbours.

“There have been some Facebook messages back and forth and we have tried to inform them about what we have tried to do.

“The last thing we want is a dispute.

“I think we have made the amendments that have been needed.”

Committee member Kevin Swift said he had visited the site at night with colleagues.

Coun Swift added: “I do think we had a problem before.