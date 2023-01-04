Karen Wright refelcts on the past year and looks to the future

We review our own unique set of events that are now just memories and hopefully forge ahead into the next year, full of hope and plans to enjoy what lies ahead.

For me 2022 has been a good year. Not without its challenges, of course, and the almost inevitable sadness that accompanies the loss of someone loved. I have been a very busy bee, right from the start of the year when in January I did some filming for television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I loved doing that as it was great fun and a massive learning curve for me, feeling what filming on location is like. We had a trip to Tenerife in February to warm us up. That was a great holiday but sadly for my Uncle Graham, who came with us, it was his last as he died during summer. Sweet memories all the same.

At the end of February my food festival circuit started with our very own rhubarb festival, followed in March by a magnificent trip up to Bishop Auckland to work at their festival. Such a gorgeous place, a superb location.

March saw my youngest daughter graduate as PhD at Leeds University. So proud of her.

Spring turned to summer and we went on our first post pandemic holiday to France. We went to Normandy and did the sights, the landing beaches and the new British Memorial. Very interesting and moving experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right back home again from that trip, we drove straight to the Caravan and Motorhome Club site at Brighton to film a small segment for BBC News South. And, of course, this was an opportunity to visit my daughter and grandchildren who live in Brighton.

High summer arrived and we were sad to lose Uncle Graham, but we celebrated his long and full life in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I continued to travel up and down the country to festivals, having the best of times doing so. During my visits home. I was delighted to be asked to host workshops in The Ridings shopping centre. The workshops for children were always popular, total fun and joy for me too, a lovely thing to be asked to do.