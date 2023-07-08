Over the past nine years, Peddler Market has grown into one of the best national street food events, synonymous with award-winning cuisine, independent craft drinks and live music.

Now, the famous market will be bringing their expertise to Wakefield in August for a weekend full of incredible food and entertainment.

The event will be hosted at creative industries hub, Tileyard North, which is based at the former Rutland Mills site on Wakefield's Waterfront.

As Tileyard North continues to expand its influence, the eagerly anticipated launch of Peddler Market aims to be a game-changer for the local community.

This event will serve as a vibrant platform for food, drink, music, art, and the start of a partnership to bring the popular event to the district.

Ben Smith, Co-Founder of Peddler Market, said: "I speak on behalf of the entire Peddler Events team when I say we are thrilled to introduce Peddler Market to Wakefield.

"The unyielding appetite, ambition, and vision displayed by the entire Tileyard North team has consistently impressed us, making Tileyard North an ideal match for the values of Peddler.

Peddler Market will launch at Tileyard North as part of a partnership to bring this renowned event to Wakefield

"We can’t wait to contribute to the evolution of Wakefield as a vibrant cultural destination.

"Our ambitious plans will establish Peddler Market as a regular fixture on Wakefield's creative landscape, shaping it into an integral part of the city's thriving cultural scene."

Nick Keynes, Co-Founder of Tileyard North, celebrated the announcement sharing its importance in their opening year at their creative destination in Wakefield.

“From the first time we walked into the Carding Shed at Tileyard North back in 2016 - when it was a derelict space - we all unanimously agreed that it would make the most amazing venue for a food market,” Nick said.

"Roll on seven years and we are delighted to announce our exciting partnership with Ben and the Peddler Market team.

"We cannot wait for the first Peddler event at Tileyard North.”