As a pick and mix-loving nation, most of us have fond memories of shovelling everything from cola bottles to teddy bears into paper bags and cups.

And now experts from wilko have crunched the numbers to reveal an official list of the UK’s favourite pick and mix sweets.

The ‘Pick & Mix Pyramid of Perfection’, based on latest sales data and expert insight, ranks each sweet in four categories, from ‘Gold to ‘Average’ tier.

Daniel Bingham, Senior Buyer at wilko, said: “Pick & mix is an all-time favourite for so many Brits, sparking a nostalgic wave of childhood memories.

“And even today, they represent a best-seller at wilko, with adults and children alike still buying pick & mix pots in their thousands each week.

“We’re not surprised that jellybeans take top spot, with sales sky-high, with other top sellers including fizzy bubblegum bottles, cherries, and black and raspberries.”

Take a look and see if your favourite is on the list:

1 . In 20th place... Teddy Bears - Whether you call them gummy bears or teddy bear sweets, these fruity tasting chewy bear sweets are a favourite.

2 . At number 19 Giant cola bottles - shaped just like a traditional cola bottles and come in a delicious cola flavour.

3 . At number 18.. Vanilla fudge - a creamy, delicious favourite.

4 . Number 17 Giant snowies - the are cream coloured white chocolate circles with a crunchy bead topping. A giant version of the classic sweet.