Countdown of the best Pick & Mix sweets - do you agree?
Revealed: The BEST Pick & Mix sweets of all time - do you agree?

As a pick and mix-loving nation, most of us have fond memories of shovelling everything from cola bottles to teddy bears into paper bags and cups.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST

And now experts from wilko have crunched the numbers to reveal an official list of the UK’s favourite pick and mix sweets.

The ‘Pick & Mix Pyramid of Perfection’, based on latest sales data and expert insight, ranks each sweet in four categories, from ‘Gold to ‘Average’ tier.

Daniel Bingham, Senior Buyer at wilko, said: “Pick & mix is an all-time favourite for so many Brits, sparking a nostalgic wave of childhood memories.

“And even today, they represent a best-seller at wilko, with adults and children alike still buying pick & mix pots in their thousands each week.

“We’re not surprised that jellybeans take top spot, with sales sky-high, with other top sellers including fizzy bubblegum bottles, cherries, and black and raspberries.”

Take a look and see if your favourite is on the list:

Teddy Bears - Whether you call them gummy bears or teddy bear sweets, these fruity tasting chewy bear sweets are a favourite.

1. In 20th place...

Teddy Bears - Whether you call them gummy bears or teddy bear sweets, these fruity tasting chewy bear sweets are a favourite. Photo: wilko

Giant cola bottles - shaped just like a traditional cola bottles and come in a delicious cola flavour.

2. At number 19

Giant cola bottles - shaped just like a traditional cola bottles and come in a delicious cola flavour. Photo: Wilko

Vanilla fudge - a creamy, delicious favourite.

3. At number 18..

Vanilla fudge - a creamy, delicious favourite. Photo: Wilko

Giant snowies - the are cream coloured white chocolate circles with a crunchy bead topping. A giant version of the classic sweet.

4. Number 17

Giant snowies - the are cream coloured white chocolate circles with a crunchy bead topping. A giant version of the classic sweet. Photo: s

