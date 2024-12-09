Review to be held after police seized illegal tobacco at Outwood off-licence

A shop could be stripped of its licence after police seized illegal tobacco from the premises.

Officers made the discovery at Top Shelf off-licence, in Outwood, Wakefield, on August 21 this year.

Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police called for a premises licence review to be held following the incident at the business on Leeds Road.

Both authorities claim the shop’s licence holder has failed to promote licensing objectives relating to preventing crime and public nuisance.

Details of the tobacco seizure were revealed in documents submitted to the council’s licensing department.

PC Chris Schofield said: “A police investigation commenced in relation to the premises for the sales of smuggled goods, namely illicit/counterfeit tobacco.

“This was following a visit where an amount of non-UK duty pair tobacco was discovered.

“The CCTV hard drive from the premises was also seized.”

PC Schofield said the store had previously come to the attention of the police “due to failures to adhere to the premises licence operation schedule on more than one occasion.”

The officer said further details of the investigation would be submitted at a licensing sub-committee hearing scheduled for December 18.

PC Schofield’s statement adds: “The sale of illegal/foreign label cigarettes is classed as serious organised crime with tax evasion.

“Evidence of such operations at the premises demonstrates quite clearly that the premises is failing to promote the licensing objectives.”

Paul Dean, an enforcement officer with the council’s anti-social behaviour unit, said the illegal products were available for sale to the public at discounted prices.

Mr Dean said the named premises holder, Dana Sqieq Abdullah, was responsible for all items sold at the shop.

Supporting the call for the review, the officer added: “The illegal activities demonstrate that Mr Abdullah, in his capacity as person in control of the business, has shown little to no regard to promote any of the licensing objectives.”