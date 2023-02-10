News you can trust since 1852
Serving up a treat for St Valentine's Day: Here's 14 of the best places for a dinner date in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

Looking to treat your significant other this Valentine’s Day? Here’s a round up of the best places to go for a dinner date in the district.

By Kara McKune
2 minutes ago

With St Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s easy to forget to make those much needed dinner plans.

If you're looking for somewhere to take your other half, or perhaps you need to drop the hint for someone special to whisk you off for a well-needed date night, then look no further.

From five-star foodie destinations to casual and cool places to tuck into some tasty food, from Italian to Indian, here’s 14 of the best places for a dinner date in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews.

1. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Merchant Gate, 1 Burgage Sq, Wakefield WF1 2TS. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 1.6k reviews.

Photo: National World

2. Capri at The Vine

The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Rd, Wakefield WF1 2QF. 4.4 stars out of five based on 1.6 reviews.

Photo: Capri at The Vine

3. Qubana

1-3 Wood St, Wakefield WF1 2EL. 4.5 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews based on 1.4k reviews.

Photo: Qubana

4. Rustico

29-29A Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BJ. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 733 reviews.

Photo: Rustico

