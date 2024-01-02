Find out where you can get great drinks and still stay alcohol-free in Dry January.

Despite many people starting the first month of the new year alcohol-free, it can be hard to stick to your goals when socialising.

Alcohol Change UK's Dry January campaign is now entering its 11th year, and 8.8 million adults said they planned to take part in 2023 (one in seven UK adults, according to Alcohol Change UK).

The organisation says a month off alcohol can provide benefits such as lower blood pressure, a lower risk of diabetes, saving money, and claims that 70 per cent of participants who took 31 days off alcohol adopted healthier drinking habits throughout the next six months.

But giving up alcohol doesn't have to mean sacrificing your social life.

Here are some great places in Wakefield where you can still enjoy a tasty beverage without breaking your January goals.

For help and support, visit the NHS website at https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/alcohol-advice/alcohol-support/ or Alcohol Change UK at https://alcoholchange.org.uk/help-and-support/get-help-now

Brick and Liquor's virgin cranberry spritzer is one of the drinks available in Dry January

Calder and Hops at 60 Northgate For beer lovers, Calder and Hops stocks Heineken 0.0 and alcohol-free Beck's Blue, as well as a zero per cent Berries & Cherries Old Mout Cider. They offer a selection of mocktails, including a passionfruit refresher mocktail. The pub and restaurant also offers several 'meal and a drink' deals for under £11, where you can opt for an alcohol-free drink including Pepsi, J2O and lemonade. See their website for more details: https://www.calderhopswakefield.co.uk/terms-conditions/ Opening times: Monday 12 - 9pm Tuesday to Thursday 10.30am - 11pm Friday and Saturday 9.30am - 11.30pm Sunday 10.30 - 11pm

The Blind Pig at 15-17 Bull Ring Alongside free pool all day on Wednesdays and karaoke from 4pm every Tuesday and Thursday, you will find a substantial selection of alcohol-free drinks and mocktails at The Blind Pig, including including non-alcoholic soleros and espresso martinis. Opening times: Monday to Thursday 10am - 11pm 10am - 12am Friday to Sunday