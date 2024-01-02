Find out where you can get great drinks and still stay alcohol-free in Dry January.
The organisation says a month off alcohol can provide benefits such as lower blood pressure, a lower risk of diabetes, saving money, and claims that 70 per cent of participants who took 31 days off alcohol adopted healthier drinking habits throughout the next six months.
But giving up alcohol doesn't have to mean sacrificing your social life.
Here are some great places in Wakefield where you can still enjoy a tasty beverage without breaking your January goals.
2. Calder and Hops at 60 Northgate
For beer lovers, Calder and Hops stocks Heineken 0.0 and alcohol-free Beck's Blue, as well as a zero per cent Berries & Cherries Old Mout Cider. They offer a selection of mocktails, including a passionfruit refresher mocktail. The pub and restaurant also offers several 'meal and a drink' deals for under £11, where you can opt for an alcohol-free drink including Pepsi, J2O and lemonade. See their website for more details: https://www.calderhopswakefield.co.uk/terms-conditions/ Opening times:
Monday 12 - 9pm
Tuesday to Thursday 10.30am - 11pm
Friday and Saturday 9.30am - 11.30pm
3. The Blind Pig at 15-17 Bull Ring
Alongside free pool all day on Wednesdays and karaoke from 4pm every Tuesday and Thursday, you will find a substantial selection of alcohol-free drinks and mocktails at The Blind Pig, including including non-alcoholic soleros and espresso martinis. Opening times:
Monday to Thursday 10am - 11pm
4. The Supper Club, 2 Silver Street
The Supper Club also offer a good selection of mocktails and alcohol-free drinks. They are also currently running a two for £15 pizza deal with a free garlic bread on Tuesdays. Bespoke mocktails can be made on request, and most of the cocktails on their menu can be made into mocktails, including pornstar martinis and mojitos. Opening times:
Monday to Wednesday 12pm - 11pm
Thursday and Sunday 12 - 11.30pm
