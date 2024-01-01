“Our group could be the thing they need to change their life."

Graham Carder has lost 11 stone in just over eight months through attending an Ackworth based Slimming World group.

He is one of 12 men to have joined the weight loss support group, but group consultant Karen Binns wants to encourage more men to join.

She said: "A lot of men think it’s just a woman’s world and can feel intimidated joining. Men actually do better than women - the weight seems to drop off them quicker.

Men in the Slimming World Ackworth group (left to right) Allan Walker, Chris Jackson, Craig Binns, Martin Tolley, Graham Carder, Stephen Fairhurst and Graham Tuck. Group consultant Karen Binns wants to encourage more men to join

“We want to encourage men to join - it’s for everybody. Our group could be the thing they need to change their life."

She currently runs three sessions per week, with about 30 members in each session. Yet there are currently only 12 men across the three sessions.

This scarcity of men is reflected in Slimming World's national membership figures in 2018, which show that out of 900,000 UK members, only 60,000 are men.

Graham said: "When I first started walking I couldn’t walk more than 10 minutes before needing a rest.

Graham Carder before joining Slimming World in Ackworth. He has been attending group sessions for more than eight months

"I used to get a bad back, sore knees - now me and [my dog] Tallulah walk two hours some days and walk 15 to 30 miles a week."

Karen wants to dispel misconceptions men have about weight loss.

She said that participants can still enjoy big meals and eat the same foods they love, but cook them in a healthier way.

Karen’s husband, Craig Binns, who is also a group consultant, said: “Since joining Slimming World I’ve been able to see amazing health benefits, my mental health has improved loads too.

Graham Carder after losing 10 stone 7lbs in 34 weeks. He has since lost 11 stone with help from the Ackworth Slimming World group

"The meals I have most often are burgers and chips, mixed grills, big breakfasts and lasagnas.”

Karen and Craig joined Slimming World on May 18, 2022 and have since lost 11st 4lbs and 7st 7lbs, respectively.

"We were stuck in a rut. All we did was sleep and eat. We were so depressed and everything that comes with that,” they said.

"It totally changed our life.”

The Ackworth Slimming World group holds sessions on Thursdays at Ackworth Methodist Church, Barnsley Road, WF7 7NA.

More information about Slimming World can be found on their website: https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/