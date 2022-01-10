Stars of Great British Bake Off and MasterChef amongst line-up for Wakefield Rhubarb Festival 2022

After not being able to run in 2021 due to the pandemic, the Rhubarb Festival returns this year with a bang.

Three-time best-selling author Sabrina Ghayour and Great British Bake Off 2021 vegan baker Freya Cox are amongst the line-up of chefs taking part in this year’s Rhubarb Festival in Wakefield.

Wakefield Council’s celebration of the district’s most famous vegetable returns to paint the city pink from February 25-27.

Coinciding with the growing season, which in the Rhubarb Triangle involves special sheds and a process known as “forcing”, the festival brings the city centre to life over three days with a full programme of chef demos, family workshops and of course, the famous food and drink market.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Rhubarb runs in Wakefield’s DNA and we’re excited to be able to host the festival once again. This year’s additions to the programme will also encourage visitors to explore our city centre and discover its exciting hospitality scene.”

Curated by Yorkshire Food Guide, a programme of chef demos will run from 11am to 3pm from Friday to Sunday and will welcome BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen regular and food writer Sabrina Ghayour and Great British Bake Off 2021 vegan baker Freya Cox for the very first time.

Other chefs include former GBBO contestant and Express columnist Karen Wright and MasterChef: The Professionals’ finalists Jono Hawthorne and Matt Healy.

Local restaurants Iris and Qubana, and local star bakers, Castleford’s Bake My Day, will also showcase their best rhubarb-inspired recipes.

Yorkshire Food Guide’s Jonathan Harris said: “It’s an exciting time for food lovers in Yorkshire – we’re delighted to be part of the festival this year and to showcase Wakefield and the wider region’s homegrown talent.”

A programme of street entertainment and workshops will keep the whole family entertained, including gardening, growing and foraging hands-on activities, traditional Morris dancers and Ruby Rhubarb!

The food and drink market will boast over 50 traders, showcasing fresh rhubarb of course, but also the region’s finest gins, jams, pickles, cheese and so much more.

New for 2022, the festival will include a Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail around the city centre, allowing visitors to sample rhubarb cocktails, pastries and dishes from local bars, restaurants and cafes.