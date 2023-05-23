Sub above the rest: The best places to get a sandwich in Wakefield according to Google Reviews

Whether you love a wrap or a baguette, here are 14 of the best places in Wakefield and the five districts to get a sandwich.

British Sandwich Week (22-28 May) takes place this week, celebrating all things sandwich.

From ham to cheese to the classic BLT, the sandwich is the perfect humble snack, that can be endlessly personalised.

Whether it be as a snack, for dinner, or as a treat, the British staple is loved by the nation.

In honour of this delicious week, here are 14 of the best places to grab a sandwich within the district, as recommended by Google Reviews.

1 . Chimes 14 Charlotte St, Wakefield WF1 1UH. Chimes currently has 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 71 Google review

2 . Cobblers 103 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL. Cobblers currently has 4.7 stars based on 25 Google reviews.

3 . Eats 184 Kirkgate, Wakefield WF1 1UD. Eats currently has 4.7 stars out on 5 based on 58 reviews.

4 . Joan's 79 Thornes Ln, Wakefield WF2 7RB. Joan's Take Away currently has 4.8 stars based on 80 Google reviews.

