1, Avondale Way, off Thornes Ln, Wakefield WF2 7QU. Bailey's currently has 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 167 Google reviews.1, Avondale Way, off Thornes Ln, Wakefield WF2 7QU. Bailey's currently has 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 167 Google reviews.
Sub above the rest: The best places to get a sandwich in Wakefield according to Google Reviews

Whether you love a wrap or a baguette, here are 14 of the best places in Wakefield and the five districts to get a sandwich.
By Kara McKune
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:00 BST

British Sandwich Week (22-28 May) takes place this week, celebrating all things sandwich.

From ham to cheese to the classic BLT, the sandwich is the perfect humble snack, that can be endlessly personalised.

Whether it be as a snack, for dinner, or as a treat, the British staple is loved by the nation.

In honour of this delicious week, here are 14 of the best places to grab a sandwich within the district, as recommended by Google Reviews.

14 Charlotte St, Wakefield WF1 1UH. Chimes currently has 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 71 Google review

1. Chimes

14 Charlotte St, Wakefield WF1 1UH. Chimes currently has 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 71 Google review Photo: Google Maps

103 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL. Cobblers currently has 4.7 stars based on 25 Google reviews.

2. Cobblers

103 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL. Cobblers currently has 4.7 stars based on 25 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

184 Kirkgate, Wakefield WF1 1UD. Eats currently has 4.7 stars out on 5 based on 58 reviews.

3. Eats

184 Kirkgate, Wakefield WF1 1UD. Eats currently has 4.7 stars out on 5 based on 58 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

79 Thornes Ln, Wakefield WF2 7RB. Joan's Take Away currently has 4.8 stars based on 80 Google reviews.

4. Joan's

79 Thornes Ln, Wakefield WF2 7RB. Joan's Take Away currently has 4.8 stars based on 80 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

