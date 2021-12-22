Supermarket opening times for Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Sainbury's this Christmas and New Year

Most of us will be glad to see the back of the shops for a few days after weeks of battling our way around the supermarket.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:52 am
But there's always something we've forgotten, from a Christmas dinner essential to that last minute present, many will have to make a quick trip to their local supermarket.

With opening times changing over Christmas and the New Year, here's when stores will be open.

TESCO

Friday, December 24: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Sunday, January 2: 9am to 6pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 6pm

SAINSBURY'S

Friday, December 24: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Monday, December 27: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday, December 28: 8am to 8pm

Wednesday, December 29: 7am to 10pm

Thursday, December 30: 7am to 10pm

New Year's Eve: 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 8am to 8pm

Sunday, January 2: 11am to 5pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm

ASDA

Friday, December 24: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am to 4pm

Monday, December 27: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday, December 28: 8am to 8pm

Wednesday, December 30: 6am to midnight

New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm

New Year's Day: 10am to 5pm

Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm

MORRISONS

Christmas Eve: 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Monday, December 27: 7am to 10pm

Tuesday, December 28: 7am to 10pm

Wednesday, December 29: 7am to 10pm

Thursday, December 30: 7am to 10pm

New Year's Eve: 7am to 6pm

New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm

Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm

Lidl

Friday, December 24: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am to 5pm

Monday, December 27: 8am to 10pm

Tuesday, December 28: 8am to 10pm

Wednesday, December 29: 8am to 10pm

Thursday, December 30: 8am to 10pm

New Year's Eve: 8am to 7pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Sunday, January 2: 8am to 10pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 10pm

ALDI

Friday, December 24: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Monday, December 27: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday, December 28: 8am to 8pm

Wednesday, December 29: 8am to 8pm

Thursday, December 30: 8am to 8pm

New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Sunday, January 2: 9.30am to 4pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm

