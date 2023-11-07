A city centre pub has reopened and is back pulling pints following a £280,000 transformation.

The Waterloo on Westgate End, which is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns, re-opened on last Thursday following a major refurbishment including two new bar areas, new furniture, flooring and fixtures and fittings throughout.

The main area hosts five flat screen televisions, a new pool table and two darts boards, whilst the backroom is complete with a 70-inch television.

Outside, the pub features brand new lighting and signage to greet customers and a spacious beer garden – furnished with new wooden benches and a large television screen – seating up to 80 people.

For opening night, customers got to enjoy a prosecco reception and a live music performance from singer, Charlotte Branson.

Operator of the Waterloo, Julie Abell, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer.

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The Waterloo will be running a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions and hosts Sky Sports, TNT and horse racing for customers to enjoy.

In addition, they will regulary host fundraising events and entertainment to help bring local residents together.

The pub will also continue to host a pool team every Wednesday, the local football clubs on the weekend and plans on setting up a darts team on Tuesdays.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the Waterloo looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

"On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Julie, every success for the future in making the Waterloo a fantastic hub of the community.”

Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Easter Egg collections to local foodbank donations and charity walks.