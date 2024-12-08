The 10 most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, according to OpenTable

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.
This includes a top ten most booked list, updated on December 5.
Below are the current top ten most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire, according to OpenTable.
1. The Ivy Victoria Quarter
Situated within the renowned Victoria Quarter arcade on Vicar Lane, The Ivy Victoria Quarter will be open seven days a week. Photo: Google Street View
2. The Cut & Craft Leeds
The Cut & Craft Leeds is located in the Iconic Victoria Quarter, in the heart of Leeds City Centre. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Ivy Asia, Leeds
The Ivy Asia brings beautiful fusion flavours, exotic cocktails and late night entertainment to the heart of Leeds, every night of the week. Photo: Google Street View
4. Bill's Restaurant & Bar - Leeds
The newly refurbished restaurant is packed full of colour and charm, perfect for a cosy dinner or catching up with friends. Photo: Google Street View
