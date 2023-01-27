Looking for an egg-cellent breakfast? Here are a dozen of the best places to visit in Wakefield to fulfill your full grilled craving.

With breakfast being the most important meal of the day, it’s vital to ensure you’re getting your fix.

Whether it’s a full English or a bowl of cereal, croissants or buttery toast, breakfast replenishes and stores energy and nutrients in the body.

But who says breakfast has to be boring.

Beat the winter blues and start your day right at one of these 12 incredible breakfast places across the district, according to Google Reviews.

Check out if your favourite is on the menu.

1 . Rhubarb Triangle Brewers Fayre Rhubarb Triangle Brewers Fayre, Paragon Business Park, Herriot Way, Wakefield WF1 2UF. 4 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews based on 1.5 reviews. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Mocca Moocho 10 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PH. 4.6 stars based on 358 reviews. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Debby's Place 164 Potovens Ln, Outwood, Wakefield WF1 2PD. 4.6 stars based on 26 reviews. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Throwback Coffee House 45 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BH. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 149 reviews. Photo: National World Photo Sales