The best restaurants across Wakefield according to Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin

Ahead of their new monthly column, Rate My Takeaway star and Mr Yorkshire himself Danny Malin and his wife, Mrs Yorkshire, Sophie Mei Lan share their favourite places to eat in Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Apr 2024, 17:15 BST

The incredible social media stars, who have over 700,000 YouTube followers, have shared their top eateries across the district.

From tasty burgers to vegan delights, here are their top six picks for places to eat in and around Wakefield.

Look out for their brand new column in the Wakefield Express next month!

1. MixCollage-26-Apr-2024-04-50-PM-6474.jpg

Danny described Estabulo, in Burgage Square, as a place that serves ' a nice bit of meat' with Sophie praising the great salad bar.

2. Estabulo

Danny described Estabulo, in Burgage Square, as a place that serves ' a nice bit of meat' with Sophie praising the great salad bar. Photo: Google Maps

The pair called Abdul's, on Broadway, "a long time favourite."

3. Abdul's

The pair called Abdul's, on Broadway, "a long time favourite." Photo: Google Maps

Danny commended Hickory's, on Bennett Avenue in Horbury. He highlighted the frickles as a favourite off the menu.

4. Hickory's

Danny commended Hickory's, on Bennett Avenue in Horbury. He highlighted the frickles as a favourite off the menu. Photo: Google Maps

