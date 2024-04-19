The original Caesar Dressing, Cardini’s turns 100!

Today’s Cardini’s Caesar Dressing recipe remains unchanged to the recipe first created 100 years ago.

First created in Cardini’s restaurant ‘Caesars’, the dressing is made with premium quality ingredients, and has a rich, full flavour - perfect in a host of dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The classic Caesar Salad makes a delicious main course for summer dining, and always goes down a storm when served as a fresh side at BBQ’s.

Despite being one of America’s most famous dishes, it was actually at ‘Caesars’ restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico, where the recipe was born.

Legend has it that his restaurant was doing brisk business on American Independence Day and running short on ingredients. Cardini improvised with the food that he had and created the world-famous Caesar Salad.

The classic mix of creamy sauce and lettuce is now loved across the globe, and home cooks can enjoy a taste of history with a drizzle of the original Caesar dressing on their own creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a quick and easy Caesar Salad, simply chop a lettuce into 2" lengths, add Caesar Cardini's® Original Caesar Dressing, then squeeze a lemon over the salad to bring out the flavours. Finish by sprinkling with parmesan cheese and pepper. Toss, add croutons and serve.

For those looking to bring a Caesar twist to other dishes, the dressing also makes a great accompaniment for baked potatoes, or as an alternative to mayonnaise or creamy pasta sauce.

Caesar Cardini’s Dressing is available in 250ml or 350ml bottles in leading supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, Ocado, Booths and selected Co-op stores. Prices start at £2.55.