Christmas decorations, quality festive food and drink, a roaring open fire, Christmas films, music, and warm, comfy seating are top of the tree when it comes to creating the ultimate festive setting, says a study by pub chain the Chef & Brewer Collection.

And coming out tops is The White House in West Yorkshire which encompasses each of those all-important festive elements and much more - making it one of the best pubs to visit this winter for those looking to get into the holiday spirit.

The White House pub in Roundhay has been voted as the "perfect" Christmas location for food and drink

Built in the early 1900s and located on the extensive wooded grounds on the leafy Wetherby Road, the White House is ideal for a leisurely festive pub lunch after exploring the wonderful Yorkshire parkland, providing an inviting, cosy atmosphere to warm up during those colder winter days, it says..

The research also shows four in five people also say that a traditional country pub is the best place to visit over Christmas for food and drink.

Mark Millet, Business Unit Director, Chef & Brewer Collection said: “Quintessentially British pubs have always been a firm favourite, particularly in those colder winter months when customers want to warm up in front of the fire.

The White House pub is in the grounds of Roundhay park, which only adds to its popularity

“Our pubs have plenty of charm and character and provide the ideal surroundings to help guests get cosy with their loved ones and enjoy the festive season together. Whether you’re after a quiet evening drink or a premium dining experience, we’ve got something for everyone this Christmas.”