Here's where the best Italian restaurants are in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

These are the top Italian restaurants in Wakefield according to TripAdvisor

Sometimes deciding where to go to eat can be difficult, and sometimes you’re left thinking, “I wish I’d checked the reviews first.”

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago

This is what real diners are saying about the top Italian restaurants in Wakefield, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Orlando's Italian Restaurant

Orlando's on Wakefield Road has 4.5 stars. One review said: "Hands down the best Italian i've visited. Home cooked food even down to the bread and chutney! Small place but nice vibe. Delicious food, service was on point. Can’t fault the place."

2. Dolce Vita Restaurant

Dolce Vita on Smyth Street, Wakefield has a 5 star rating. One reviewer said: "All the food was 100% perfect, the service from every one of the staff, from arrival to table staff to bar was really professional but so friendly. They accommodated my specific table request before the night and made it a lovely lovely evening."

3. Bella Roma

Bella Roma on Northgate has 4.5 stars. One reviewer said: "The food was good value and really delicious. Will definitely come again."

4. Rinaldi Ristorante Italiano

Rinaldi Ristorante Italiano on Asdale Road, Wakefield, has 4 stars. One reviewer said: "The food was incredible, melt in your mouth steak. The staff couldn’t have been more accommodating to my dietary requirements and even changed the sauce on my dish slightly to ensure it was gluten free."

