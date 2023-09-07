Three Flames steakhouse owner offers to ‘blackout’ glass roof terrace to give neighbours privacy

Watch more videos on Shots!

Residents have claimed the structure at the Three Flames is ‘overbearing’ and ‘out of character’.

The steakhouse and bar opened in December last year and offers private dining.

The owner of the business, Ilham Shamchiyev, has already been granted permission to turn the former Malt Shovel pub building, on Wakefield Road, Lupset, into a restaurant.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The Three Flames restaurant on Wakefield Road, Lupset.

In February, Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee delayed making a decision on a retrospective application for a roof terrace at the premises.

Councillors called for more information over the impact of lighting on residents living nearby.

Mr Shamchiyev has now amended the application, proposing to install “blackout vinyl” to the extension.

Council officers have recommended the scheme for approval.

A report says the measure would “adequately mitigate light spill from the extension towards the neighbouring dwellings.”

The committee will reconsider the application at a meeting on September 14.

At the previous meeting, Hilary Mitchell, councillor for Wakefield West, said residents living near to the restaurant found lighting coming from the premises “intrusive.”

Committee member Coun Kevin Swift asked: “How would you describe the light at night?”

Coun Mitchell replied: “Blinding. It is quite staggering how bright it is. You wouldn’t see that unless you were there at night. It is very, very bright.”

The owner’s son, Ibrahim Shamchiyev, told councillors that his family did not realise additional planning permission was required for the roof terrace structure.

He said: “We are a small family business. We genuinely did think we were covered under the original planning application.

Mr Shamchiyev added: “We own two fish and chip shops. This is something new for us. We are not a big corporate-backed company or anything.”

Councillors visited the site before the last meeting but voted to defer making a decision.

Coun Kathryn Scott said: “I am just concerned about the lighting on a night. It has not been looked at.