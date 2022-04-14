Tik Tok duo Switch Disco coming to Wakefield for Glow Party

Signed to Sony UK’s Relentless Records, the boys debut single ‘Everything’ was the sound of summer 2021, after being used as the soundtrack to opening scene of that years Love Island series.

They have since gained over 600k followers on Tik Tok and over 3.5 million likes.

They will be coming to Wakefield as part of Bada Bingo's party at Buzz Bingo, bringing dance tunes, games of bingo, prizes, dance-offs and conga lines, on Saturday, May 14 at 8.45pm.

A UV Glow party is coming to Wakefield with Tik Tok sensations Switch Duo.

Tickets are £10 each.

Over 18s only.