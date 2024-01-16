TikTok chef Big Nibbles creates Wakefield's 'official sandwich' - and it's not what you'd expect

A popular internet chef, who claimed Wakefield is full of “charity and vape shops”, has created the city’s "signature sandwich".

Content creator Big Nibbles, has been running a series where he creates what he considers to be the ‘official' sandwiches of UK towns and cities.

The internet chef has now turned to Wakefield to create a signature sandwich fit for a city he claims is “living in the shadow of Leeds”.

The chef said he “struggled” to decide what the city’s official sandwich should b,e with him first stating it should be “a bottle of Prime in white bread” due to Wakefield being famous for “that one corner shop and not much else.”

Wakefield's "official sandwich" Photo: tiktok.com/@bignibblescooks

However, Big Nibbles ultimately chose to make a spicy lamb sandwich with homemade naan bread, pickled vegetables and a yogurt, honey and mint sauce.