Here are 13 of the best places to get a carvery in Wakefield.

Time to tuck in: Here's the best places for a carvery in and around Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

Here are 13 of the best places to feast on a delicious roast dinner throughout the district, according to Google Reviews.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.

Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash and, homemade Yorkshire puddings and steamed vegetables make for the perfect meal, whatever the weather.

And with Father’s Day fast approaching, here are 13 of the best places in Wakefield to treat the father figure in your life to an incredible roast dinner, according to Google Reviews.

570 Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1PP 3.6 stars out of 5 based on 1474 Google reviews.

1. The Cock and Crown

570 Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1PP 3.6 stars out of 5 based on 1474 Google reviews.

343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 886 Google reviews.

2. The Castle

343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 886 Google reviews.

669 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6QG 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 1570 Google reviews.

3. The Dam Inn

669 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6QG 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 1570 Google reviews.

Heath Heath Common, Heath, Wakefield WF1 5SE 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 1081 Google reviews.

4. The King's Arms

Heath Heath Common, Heath, Wakefield WF1 5SE 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 1081 Google reviews.

