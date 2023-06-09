Time to tuck in: Here's the best places for a carvery in and around Wakefield, according to Google Reviews
Here are 13 of the best places to feast on a delicious roast dinner throughout the district, according to Google Reviews.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.
Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash and, homemade Yorkshire puddings and steamed vegetables make for the perfect meal, whatever the weather.
And with Father’s Day fast approaching, here are 13 of the best places in Wakefield to treat the father figure in your life to an incredible roast dinner, according to Google Reviews.
Page 1 of 4