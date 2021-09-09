The bar stands on the corner between Westgate and Market Street.

Reflex, on Westgate in the city centre, is a much-loved haunt with revellers who enjoy a drink and a dance to the tunes of Wham, Whitney Houston and Whitesnake.

Now, the owners of the whole building, which stretches across four separate addresses on the corner between Westgate and Market Street, and includes Westgate Studios, say they want to make repairs to the venue and change the bar frontage.

But Reflex fans will be relieved that developers appear to have no plans to change the bar into anything else, saying in their planning application that the "current uses of the building will be unaffected by the works".

The building stretches across four addresses on Westgate.

The application warns however that, "the condition of the building has deteriorated over the last few years due to a combination of factors," and that repairs to the roof, windows and doors are "urgently required to arrest the spiral of decay".

Under the proposals, metal shutters to protect the bar's front will also be brought in, "to discourage homeless sleepers and vandals when the building is closed".

As the building is listed, developers say the changes will be faithful to the building's character.

A decision by Wakefield Council on whether or not to give the venture planning permission is likely to be made in the coming months.

Here to stay: Developers say the running of the bar itself will be "unaffected" by the plans.