Veganuary: The best vegan restaurants in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

Here’s the best places in Wakefield to grab a plant-based treat to kick off Veganuary with a bang!

For many, Veganuary serves to kick start for a healthier and more eco-conscious year as people make changes to their lifestyle.

The popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetarianism continues to grow and there has never been a better time to be meat-free.

As of last year, 1 in 4 brits reduced their meat consumption, with the number set to rise in 2023.

However, many still see Veganuary as a month full of boring vegetables and little to no freedom when it comes to a fulfilling delicious meal.

So here’s some of the best places in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews, to enjoy a delicious animal-friendly treat.

1. Hong Kong 281 Bradford Rd, Wakefield WF1 2BL. 4.9 stars out of 5 according to 109 reviews.

2. Throwback Coffee House 45 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BH. 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 144 reviews.

3. Cozy Corner A variety of vegan options. 8 Zetland St, Wakefield WF1 1QG. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 30 reviews.

4. Felice's Bella Roma Vegan menu available. 63 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BP. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 431 reviews.