Veganuary: The best vegan restaurants in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

Here’s the best places in Wakefield to grab a plant-based treat to kick off Veganuary 2024.

For many, Veganuary serves to kick-start a healthier and more eco-conscious year as people make changes to their lifestyle.

The popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetarianism continues to grow and there has never been a better time to be meat-free.

However, many still see Veganuary as a month full of boring vegetables and little to no freedom when it comes to a fulfilling delicious meal.

So here are 12 of the best cafes and restaurants in Wakefield to enjoy a delicious animal-friendly treat – according to Google Reviews.

1 . Hong Kong Vegan 281 Bradford Rd, Wakefield WF1 2BL. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 139 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Syhiba 17 George St, Wakefield WF1 1NE. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 732 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Bakes by Vanilla Bean 28 Wood St, Wakefield WF1 2ED. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 76 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Corarima 10 Cross St, Wakefield WF1 3BW. 5 stars out of 5 based on 356 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales