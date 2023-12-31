News you can trust since 1852
Here are some of the best Vegan places to visit this Veganuary, in Wakefield.

Veganuary: The best vegan restaurants in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

Here’s the best places in Wakefield to grab a plant-based treat to kick off Veganuary 2024.
By Kara McKune
Published 31st Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT

For many, Veganuary serves to kick-start a healthier and more eco-conscious year as people make changes to their lifestyle.

The popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetarianism continues to grow and there has never been a better time to be meat-free.

However, many still see Veganuary as a month full of boring vegetables and little to no freedom when it comes to a fulfilling delicious meal.

So here are 12 of the best cafes and restaurants in Wakefield to enjoy a delicious animal-friendly treat – according to Google Reviews.

1. Hong Kong Vegan

281 Bradford Rd, Wakefield WF1 2BL. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 139 Google reviews.

1. Hong Kong Vegan

281 Bradford Rd, Wakefield WF1 2BL. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 139 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

2. Syhiba

17 George St, Wakefield WF1 1NE. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 732 Google reviews.

2. Syhiba

17 George St, Wakefield WF1 1NE. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 732 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

3. Bakes by Vanilla Bean

28 Wood St, Wakefield WF1 2ED. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 76 Google reviews.

3. Bakes by Vanilla Bean

28 Wood St, Wakefield WF1 2ED. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 76 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

4. Corarima

10 Cross St, Wakefield WF1 3BW. 5 stars out of 5 based on 356 Google reviews.

4. Corarima

10 Cross St, Wakefield WF1 3BW. 5 stars out of 5 based on 356 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

