Veganuary: The best vegan restaurants in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews
Here’s the best places in Wakefield to grab a plant-based treat to kick off Veganuary 2024.
By Kara McKune
Published 31st Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
For many, Veganuary serves to kick-start a healthier and more eco-conscious year as people make changes to their lifestyle.
The popularity of vegetarianism, veganism, flexitarianism and pescetarianism continues to grow and there has never been a better time to be meat-free.
However, many still see Veganuary as a month full of boring vegetables and little to no freedom when it comes to a fulfilling delicious meal.
So here are 12 of the best cafes and restaurants in Wakefield to enjoy a delicious animal-friendly treat – according to Google Reviews.
