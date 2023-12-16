Wakefield College hosts culinary sessions for local schools in honour of cookery week

Wakefield College enabled pupils to build their confidence in the kitchen by hosting a range of cooking demonstrations with local secondary schools.

As part of cookery week, which took place from November 13 to 19, the college’s hospitality and catering department delivered culinary sessions with pupils from Rodillian Academy and Oulton Academy – where pupils learned how to make and present a range of dishes.

Following a demonstration by hospitality and catering tutor, Daniel McCarthy, pupils were tasked with plating up their own dishes using a range of creative methods such as adding garnishes and sauces.

The pupils had to explain the process behind their dish, with tutor Daniel providing students with feedback before they got to enjoy their creations.

As part of the cookery week, pupils from Rodillian Academy learned how to make and present a range of dishes.

Rodillian Academy pupils learned how to fillet a fish, later using the seabass and plaice to make goujons using flour, egg and breadcrumbs.

They also prepared and chopped vegetables to make the sauce for the meal, before decorating their plates with a range of garnishes such as fondant potatoes and sauteed cabbage.

Rachel Hansbro, of Rodillian Academy, said: “My pupils thoroughly enjoyed the day and it was extremely helpful for them to learn and cook in a professional kitchen focusing on their presentation skills, which will help in their exams.

"A huge thank you to Wakefield College’s school partnerships team and hospitality and catering department for arranging such an engaging session.”

Pupils from Rodillian Academy with their fish goujons and garnishes.

Tackling desserts, pupils from Oulton Academy made a chocolate lava cake with a blackcurrant mousse and a Joconde base, which was garnished with meringue bulbs and sticks, candied orange segments, raspberry coulis, chocolate soil and micro herbs.

Pupils seemingly enjoyed the session, with one commenting: “I really enjoyed my visit to Wakefield College. The kitchen was amazing and I felt I gained valuable experience which will help me academically going forward.”

Daniel said: “Preparing and presenting food is a great way to express your creativity and it was fantastic to see the pupils creating something they were proud of.

