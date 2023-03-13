Marston's Brewery's Blacksmiths at Grange Moor in Wakefield.

The group, which runs more than 1,400 pubs across the UK, has put 61 of its “non-core” venues on the market following a review of its estate, which includes Blacksmiths at Grange Moor in Wakefield.

The pubs are being marketed by Christie & Co under the name “Project Aramis” and are a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs.

They are all available to purchase individually, in small groups or in one package.

The move may come as a surprise,as in a trading update in January Marston’s said sales had risen 12.9% across the festive period compared to 2022. It added that the firm was aiming to reach £1bn in sales and reduce its debt below £1bn.

It comes after JD Wetherspoon announced it was looking to sell around 45 pubs at the end of last year, with group chairman Tim Martin warning pubs were struggling to attract customers back after they had become accustomed to buying cheaper supermarket booze during lockdown.

Stonegate, the UK’s biggest pub company, are also looking to offload sites after reportedly putting around 1,000 venues on the market in January for a reported £800m.

Noel Moffitt, senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, said: "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market.

"This portfolio offers new entrants and existing operators a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses."

The Marston’s Brewery pubs at risk after going up for sale are:

Admirals Table, Bridgwater

Albert Vaults, Holyhead

Bax Castle, Horsham

Bedford Arms, Derby

Bellflower, Preston

Blacksmiths, Wakefield

Blenheim, Derby

Blue Pig, Kidderminster

Bluebell, Telford

Bradford Arms, Oswestry

Bridge Inn, Richmond

Bull & Butcher, Nottingham

Bush Inn, Dudbey

Crates & Grapes, Mansfield

Crooked House, Dudley

Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay

Derwent Walk, Consett

Duke of Wellington, Wrexham

Evergreen Inn, Tenby

Firebug, Leicester

Floaters Mill, Fence Houses

Fountain Inn, Stourbridge

Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge

Gate Inn, Matlock

George Hotel, Penrith

Griffin, Halifax

Hampden Arms, Wrexham

Harlequin, Kettering

Harry Watkins, Llanelli

Heart of England, Northampton

Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool

Jubilee Inn, Leicester

King Charles, Ross-on-Wye

King William, Dudley

Malt Shovel, Matlock

Marquess of Exeter, Oakham

Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Trent

Oak Inn, Coventry

Oxleathers, Stafford

Pelican, Sailsbury

Plough Inn, Newark

Randlay Farmhouse, Telford

Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent

Red Lion, Telford

Ring O’Bells, Mexborough

Rising Sun, Huddersfield

Rossmere, Cleveland

Rutland Arms, Nottingham

Saddlers Arms, Cardigan

Spills Meadow, Dudley

Spital Vaults, Chester

Strickland Arms, Penrith

Tafarn Pennionyn, Caernarfon

Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes

Top Monkey, Mold

Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon

Victoria Hotel, Dorchester

Wellington, Pretson,

Wheatsheaf, Mansfield

White Lion, Wigan