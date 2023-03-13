Wakefield pub at risk as brewery puts 61 of its venues on the market
Marston’s Brewery has become the latest pub chain to put 61 of its venues on the market across the Uk – including Wakefield.
The group, which runs more than 1,400 pubs across the UK, has put 61 of its “non-core” venues on the market following a review of its estate, which includes Blacksmiths at Grange Moor in Wakefield.
The pubs are being marketed by Christie & Co under the name “Project Aramis” and are a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs.
They are all available to purchase individually, in small groups or in one package.
The move may come as a surprise,as in a trading update in January Marston’s said sales had risen 12.9% across the festive period compared to 2022. It added that the firm was aiming to reach £1bn in sales and reduce its debt below £1bn.
It comes after JD Wetherspoon announced it was looking to sell around 45 pubs at the end of last year, with group chairman Tim Martin warning pubs were struggling to attract customers back after they had become accustomed to buying cheaper supermarket booze during lockdown.
Stonegate, the UK’s biggest pub company, are also looking to offload sites after reportedly putting around 1,000 venues on the market in January for a reported £800m.
Noel Moffitt, senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, said: "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market.
"This portfolio offers new entrants and existing operators a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses."
The Marston’s Brewery pubs at risk after going up for sale are:
Admirals Table, Bridgwater
Albert Vaults, Holyhead
Bax Castle, Horsham
Bedford Arms, Derby
Bellflower, Preston
Blacksmiths, Wakefield
Blenheim, Derby
Blue Pig, Kidderminster
Bluebell, Telford
Bradford Arms, Oswestry
Bridge Inn, Richmond
Bull & Butcher, Nottingham
Bush Inn, Dudbey
Crates & Grapes, Mansfield
Crooked House, Dudley
Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay
Derwent Walk, Consett
Duke of Wellington, Wrexham
Evergreen Inn, Tenby
Firebug, Leicester
Floaters Mill, Fence Houses
Fountain Inn, Stourbridge
Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge
Gate Inn, Matlock
George Hotel, Penrith
Griffin, Halifax
Hampden Arms, Wrexham
Harlequin, Kettering
Harry Watkins, Llanelli
Heart of England, Northampton
Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool
Jubilee Inn, Leicester
King Charles, Ross-on-Wye
King William, Dudley
Malt Shovel, Matlock
Marquess of Exeter, Oakham
Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Trent
Oak Inn, Coventry
Oxleathers, Stafford
Pelican, Sailsbury
Plough Inn, Newark
Randlay Farmhouse, Telford
Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent
Red Lion, Telford
Ring O’Bells, Mexborough
Rising Sun, Huddersfield
Rossmere, Cleveland
Rutland Arms, Nottingham
Saddlers Arms, Cardigan
Spills Meadow, Dudley
Spital Vaults, Chester
Strickland Arms, Penrith
Tafarn Pennionyn, Caernarfon
Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes
Top Monkey, Mold
Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon
Victoria Hotel, Dorchester
Wellington, Pretson,
Wheatsheaf, Mansfield
White Lion, Wigan
White Swan Inn, York