Wakefield restaurant shortlisted for coveted British Curry Awards

The UK’s leading and foremost award ceremony to honour the nation’s top curry restaurants, as voted for by the British public, The British Curry Awards 2022 will be held in London On November 28 – and Cinnamon Lounge in Horbury has been invited after being shortlisted in the Best Restaurant North East category.

The 18th annual ceremony will be held in memory of the event’s founder and the UK’s leading spokesperson for the curry industry, Enam Ali MBE, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Recognised globally as the original and most coveted award ceremony in the UK curry industry, also referred to as the ‘Curry Oscars’, as termed by former Prime Minister David Cameron, British Curry Awards will also welcome prominent personalities from the worlds of politics, sport, showbiz and entertainment alongside celebrity chefs and curry restaurant owners and their staff from across the country.

A nationwide nominations process to honour the nation’s top curry houses is led by the local patrons of curry houses on the streets of Britain, annually invited to nominate their favourite curry restaurants and takeaways.

The process of public nominations creates an authentic list of the nation’s favourite Asian eateries, based on the opinions of residents, leading to a rigorous vetting process by an independent panel of judges.

The 2022 event also marks the introduction of the Diners Choice Award – a new category that will reward curry establishments that are able to engage their customers through social media. Any nominated establishment in Britain will have a chance to win this award if they receive the highest number of live, public votes on the night.

However, the UK curry industry, known for its resilience in weathering operational and business challenges such as staff shortages and the pandemic, now faces further uncertainty with the energy and cost of living crises and amid rising inflation.

Curry restaurateurs have seen their shopping bills increase by an average of 40 per cent.

The price of oil alone has increased by more than 100 per cent, while the cost of other curry house essentials such as a 25kg sack of onions has now doubled to more than £14.50. The situation is unsustainable for the industry as curry houses are desperately trying to minimise off-setting these costs against menu pricing, as households are facing tightened budgets themselves.

Add to that soaring energy bills, it is estimated that around seven in 10 restaurants could be forced to shut their doors for good without government intervention.

Jeffrey Ali, Director, British Curry Awards said: “The British Curry Awards 2022 marks the first year without our founder, the late Enam Ali MBE.

