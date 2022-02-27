Wakefield Rhubarb Festival: Crowds enjoy Yorkshire's first major food and drink event of the year

The vegetable is famously cultivated in the area's Rhubarb Triangle and many of the local farmers, including fifth-generation growers E Oldroyd & Sons of Rothwell, were present for the event.
For the first time there was a full programme of live demonstrations by top chefs from the region, including Cannon Hall's Tim Bilton, Leeds-based Matt Healy, Vice & Virtue's Jono Hawthorne and cookery writer Sabrina Ghayour, as well as local Great British Bake Off contestants Freya Cox and Karen Wright. All prepared dishes using rhubarb as their main ingredient.
There were also 60 artisan food and drink stalls, morris dancing displays, foraging and gardening workshops and street food vendors.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the fun.