Wakefield Wetherspoon to cut price of food and drink by 7.5% - but only for one day

A Wakefield pub is to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent for one day only next week to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
Prices at The Six Chimneys in Kirkgate will be reduced on Thursday, September 14, to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.

So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

The pub’s manager, Grant May, said: “Customers coming to The Six Chimneys on Thursday September 14 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

“It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent. Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer. It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

