The Indian and Bangladeshi takeaway restaurant on Aberford Road, Stanley, has been given a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2022 after almost 155 ‘excellent’ reviews from diners.

The award is determined by travellers and restaurant patrons themselves and the reviews they write on TripAdvisor.

Manager Mohammed Tofayel Ahmod said: “Thank you to all our supporters and customers as we wouldn’t be here without you all.

Wakefield's Amirah Spice is in the top 10 per cent of restaurants according to TripAdvisor.

"Thank you to all of those who left us reviews and supported us over the years.

"I also want to say a big thank you to all the staff and family for the hard work in keeping the business running.”

The annual award recognises the very best establishments in terms of service, quality, customer satisfaction and more, across a range of categories based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers from around the world.

Boasting a 4.5 out of 5 score with reviews such as "Best takeaway in Yorkshire. I’d rate it 10 star if I could”, “fantastic customer service” and “must be the best in the area”, it is easy to see why Amirah Spice has been placed in the top 10 per cent.

One review said: “I’d just about given up on getting a decent Indian takeaway in Wakefield, I’d started mainly ordering Chinese food, however after coming across some reviews online we decided to give this place a visit, I can honestly say it was the best curry I’ve had in years.”