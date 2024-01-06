When is the next Peddler Market: Popular street food market set to return to Wakefield's Tileyard North next month for first 2024 event
A popular street food market will return to a Wakefield creative space next month for its first event of the year.
Peddler Market, which has been growing ever since it started nine years ago, will return to Tileyard North for the fourth time on Friday, February 16 from 5pm until 11pm, and Saturday, February 17, from 12pm to 10pm.
The market, which has free entry, will feature award-winning cuisine, independent craft drinks, live music and entertainment specially curated by Tileyard North.