World Vegan Day: Here are the 12 best rated restaurants with vegan-friendly food options in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google Reviews
Today - Wednesday, November 1 - is World Vegan Day and marks the start of World Vegan Month.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Whether you are fully committed to abstaining from the use of animal products in your diet or you are just simply curious about the practice, World Vegan Month could be an ideal time to experience plant-based foods and the vegan lifestyle.
Here are some of the best rated restaurants within Wakefield, which have vegan-friendly food options, according to Google Reviews.
1 / 3