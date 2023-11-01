News you can trust since 1852
World Vegan Day: Here are the 12 best rated restaurants with vegan-friendly food options in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google Reviews

By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT

Whether you are fully committed to abstaining from the use of animal products in your diet or you are just simply curious about the practice, World Vegan Month could be an ideal time to experience plant-based foods and the vegan lifestyle.

Here are some of the best rated restaurants within Wakefield, which have vegan-friendly food options, according to Google Reviews.

Corarima on Cross Street, Wakefied, has a 5 star rating and 342 reviews.

1. Corarima

Corarima on Cross Street, Wakefied, has a 5 star rating and 342 reviews. Photo: s

Hong Kong Vegan at 281 Bradford Road, Wakefield, has a 4.9 star rating with 135 reviews.

2. Hong Kong Vegan

Hong Kong Vegan at 281 Bradford Road, Wakefield, has a 4.9 star rating with 135 reviews. Photo: s

No Manches at 10 Drury Lane, Wakefield, has 4.7 stars with 97 reviews.

3. No Manches

No Manches at 10 Drury Lane, Wakefield, has 4.7 stars with 97 reviews. Photo: s

Jose's Tapas Restaurant on Cross Street has 4.8 stars with 423 reviews.

4. Jose's Tapas Restaurant

Jose's Tapas Restaurant on Cross Street has 4.8 stars with 423 reviews. Photo: s

