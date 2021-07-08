You could get paid £1,000 to eat ice cream - but there's a catch

If your idea of heaven is tucking into a tub of ice cream, then this could be the job for you.

This National Ice Cream Month, those with a sweet-tooth could get paid a whopping £1,000 to indulge in their favourite iced desert.

The catch? You must go sugar-free.

Wheyhey, the naturally sugar-free ice cream brand, is on the hunt for one candidate to take part in a study focussed on finding out if sugar-addicts can achieve the same ‘snackisfaction’ levels – swapping sugar-laden treats with sugar-free alternatives.

According to a poll of 2,000 adults, almost half of Brits (49%) are addicted to sweet treats and “can’t live without them”.

More than three quarters of people have tried to give them up, but 30% admitted that they only lasted for three to five days before caving into their cravings.

The NHS recently reported that the average British person eats 700g of sugar a week, or an average of 140 teaspoons per person. A year, this equates to a staggering 7,280 teaspoons – meaning we’re consuming more than 116,000 calories* from sugar alone.

Despite the known health implications for high-sugar diets, only 3% of people have managed to give up sugary treats for good.

The chosen candidate will be expected to try a variety of flavours from the sugar-free ice cream range, documenting their satisfaction levels in the process. Results will then be compared when consuming sugary counterparts.

To be eligible to apply, you must be aged between 18 to 60, as well as not have any pre-existing health issues including diabetes, obesity, and hyperthyroidism.

Damien Kennedy, founder of Wheyhey, said: “Our main aim at Wheyhey is to show our community that you don’t have to compromise on taste when living a healthy lifestyle.

“With many of us in the UK consuming more sugar than we should, we’re proud to offer a sugar-free, high-protein alternative that delivers in both taste and texture.

“It is important to us that the case study from our latest recruit is honest and informative, in order to continue producing the best tasting sugar-free ice cream and helping thousands of Brits to reduce their sugar consumption.”