Food festival returns to Yorkshire stately home

The Great British Food Festival is back for it's fifth year at Harewood House in Yorkshire.

Set on the stunning grounds at Harewood House between Leeds and Harrogate, the venue provides a stunning backdrop for a food and drink Festival.

The event is again to be held for three days, over the late bank holiday weekend, May 25 to May 27, daily from 10am to 5pm .

The Great British Food Festival takes in 12 venues around the UK this summer, with Harewood a mainstay on the calendar.

The line-up includes more than 80 Best of British producers and street food vendors, celebrity chef demos, talks, kids cookery lessons, great live music, a ‘Cake Off’ competition and ‘Men v Food’ challenges.

Howard Middleton will be one of the chefs who will also be judging the popular 'Cake Off’, where amateur bakers compete head-to-head in two baking categories (see www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for details and to enter). Howard said, ‘I love doing the demos and the cake off is great fun, it’s brilliant to see what the public can do!’

Dan Maycock, festival director, said, “We’re thrilled to be back at Harewood, it’s a stunning venue and a great location for the food festival. This year we have some great new chef demos, a new interactive barbecue stage, a gift and craft marquee and new bands for the public to enjoy.’

The main chef demo area hosts great local and tv chefs, all demos are free to enter so everyone can pick up top foodie tips. There are also regular artisan foodie talks, foraging walks and kids cookery lessons to get involved with!

The Great British Food Festival has attracted lots of producers showcasing the best in local, seasonal and speciality food and drink. It’s a great opportunity to get a real taste of the best of British - sample, enjoy and buy. T

he street food is better than ever, with great veggie options and stalls for all tastes, Mexican, Asian, Indian as well as pulled pork, prime steak, and the best local burgers and sausages, for those with more traditional tastes! After you’ve done your foodie shopping, sit out enjoying tasty hot food, a refreshing drink (or two), with great live music in the stunning surroundings of Harewood House.