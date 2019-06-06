Free gin in West Yorkshire pubs this Saturday - if you take your own orange!

The countdown to World Gin Day is on, and pubs around West Yorkshire are celebrating in style by giving away free gin and tonics on Saturday - all you need to do to claim one is take along your own orange!

Partipating pubs have partnered with Beefeater Gin to offer a free 25ml measure of Beefeater Blood Orange or Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin, served with a Schweppes tonic, for guests who take their own orange.

All gin fans need to do is show the fruit to a team member at the bar to claim their fruitful reward.

Caroline Harvey, general manager at the Stanley Ferry - one of the participating pubs - said: “Everyone loves a freebie and World Gin Day is the perfect time to treat our locals with a refreshing summer drink.

“Our giveaway for World Gin Day is just one of the exciting activities happening at our pub this summer for Greene King’s Great British Summer Social, which will see more than 1,500 events happening at pubs nationwide.

“We can’t wait to welcome our locals in for a free G&T this weekend and to experience the events at our pub throughout our Great British Summer Social – let the celebrations ‘be-gin’!”

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one, as there is only a limited number up for grabs.

Click here for full terms and conditions, and to find your nearest participating pub.