From abandoned golf course to adventure woodland: How this bit of Pontefract Park may be transformed

The first images of how a new family-friendly woodland may look have been released.

A scheme to transform Pontefract Park's old golf course into a vast landscape of trees, complete with adventure trails and wooden play apparatus, has passed its first hurdle.

The council believes the project will draw families from across Pontefract and beyond

Although the proposals are not set in stone and these designs may change, local councillors are enthusiastic about the project and have given it their blessing.

The golf course shut down in 2017 and has become unkempt in places since. It is predominantly now used by dog walkers, and to herd horses across to the neighbouring racecourse.

The land is owned by The Race Company, but the idea needed prior approval from Wakefield Council as they have an arms-length relationship with the site.

The local authority also believes that the mass tree planting could help it towards its goal of becoming carbon neutral.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday where the plans were discussed, Castleford councillor Tony Wallis said: "I think this is a wonderful idea.

"It's something we should have in other places in the district, but Pontefract Park is a good location for it.

"My only concern is how will we maintain it?

"What we don't want is to have a woodland area which ends up like some other woodland areas in the district, which unfortunately have a lot of litter."

Councillors were told that the area would be maintained, but that many of the attractions within it would be made from natural materials, making the task of upkeep easier.

