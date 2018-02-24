Griddled lemony chicken fillets

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 4 minutes

You’ll need

Juice of half a lemon

3-4 tbsp olive oil

1 heaped tsp cumin seeds, lightly crushed

500g mini chicken fillets

750g mixed Heirloom or Speciality Isle of Wight Tomatoes

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and thinly sliced

For the minted pea dressing:

175g frozen petit pois peas

8 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

A good pinch of caster sugar

2 large shallots, halved and thinly sliced

The leaves from a 20g packet of mint, chopped

What to do

Mix lemon juice, olive oil, crushed cumin seeds and 1/2 tsp sea salt flakes in a shallow dish. Stir in the fillets and marinate for 30 mins.

For the dressing put peas into a bowl and cover with boiling hot water for 5 minutes, drain and set aside to cool. Whisk oil, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper to taste together in a bowl. Stir in shallots and set aside with the chicken.

Five minutes before you serve, cut tomatoes into small chunky pieces and mix with the spring onions and some sea salt flakes and pepper to taste. Toss together gently then spread over the base of a large serving plate.

Preheat a ridged griddle or griddle pan over a high heat until smoking hot. Reduce the heat to medium-high. Lift the chicken fillets out of the marinade, lay them on the griddle and cook for 2 minutes each side until cooked through and golden brown.

Lift the hot chicken fillets onto the tomato salad. Stir the mint and peas into the dressing and spoon it over the chicken and tomatoes. Scatter mint leaves and serve.

Recipe courtesy of thetomatostall.co.uk