Help wanted to keep Ossett clean

A seven year old girl is urging her community to help keep her town clean.
Elsie Bennett, aged 7 cleaned Ossett Skatepark while out on a family walk.
Dad Dave Bennett, had taken Elsie and her older brother Harry for a walk and they visited the skatepark.
But piles of rubbish restricted where Elsie and her brother could ride their scooters and bikes.
Elsie decided to take action, found a bag amongst the litter, and began to clean away all the junk before putting it in a bin.
She said: “I got my fingers dirty and I cleaned what I could fit in the bag, if I can do it teenagers can do it."
Broken glass, wrappers and cans were all included in the large amount of rubbish which was cleared up
Proud dad Mr Bennett said: “Given that Elsie chose to do it and that we were just out on a family walk it made me proud.
The family is asking the community to help keep Ossett clean and to dispose of litter
Mr Bennett said: “It’s not too much to ask for everyone to be responsible in keeping Ossett tidy."